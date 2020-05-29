EC urged to act against BJP’s Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader Manne Krishank on Thursday submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, urging him to take criminal action against Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind for faking his qualification in his Lok Sabha poll affidavit.

Krishank asked the Election Commission to declare Arvind’s election as null and void as his notarised affidavit mentioned that he is an MA (Political Science) student of the Janaradhan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeetha (deemed-to-be-university).

However, when the TRS leader applied for ‘Verification of Students Data’ at the university, he was informed that Arvind did not pass out from there.