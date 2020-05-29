STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad’s innovation hub to start taking shape soon

Construction of the proposed Image Tower in Hyderabad, aimed at encouraging innovation in gaming, animation and media entertainment sectors, is likely to begin shortly.

Image tower

Telangana's proposed Image tower

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Construction of the proposed Image Tower in Hyderabad, aimed at encouraging innovation in gaming, animation and media entertainment sectors, is likely to begin shortly. The State government planned to build the 17-storey building in 6.33 acres at an estimated Rs 946 crore.

“The tender process is complete and the TSIIC is making arrangements to start the construction of Image Tower shortly,” Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Chairman Gyadari Balamallu said on Thursday. 

Balamallu, who inspected the T-Works and T-Hub phase-2 works at Rayadurgam, instructed the contracting agencies to complete these within the deadline. The two projects are being taken up at an estimated Rs 530 crore. 

The TSIIC Chairman also said the State government is providing basic amenities to industrial parks at an estimated Rs 2,209 crore and these works are in various stages. He said facilities such as land development, layout, road, water and power, among others, are being provided at these places. Additionally, plans are afoot to set up 59 industrial parks at various places spread across 39,000 acres, the senior official said. 

The animation city is also a priority for the government, Balamallu said, and work on the Rs 72-crore knowledge city too is in its final stage. Once, these big projects are completed, Hyderabad’s image in the animation and gaming sectors would improve, he said.

