STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Keep it legible & bold, says PIL on docs’ sloppy writing

The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed its order recently in the PIL.

Published: 29th May 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the Telangana High Court issued notices to the Centre, State government and the Medical Council of India (MCI) to file counter-affidavits in a PIL seeking to implement the provisions of the Indian Medical Council (Professional conduct, etiquette and ethics) Regulations, 2002 in its letter and spirit. 

The PIL — filed by P Ramana Reddy, a retired government teacher from Nalgonda district — noted that as per Clause 1.5 of the Regulations, every doctor should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly, preferably in capital letters, and ensure their rational use. It also sought directions to the State Director of Medical Education and Director of Health Sciences to comply with the above regulations and publicise these to ensure that all medical doctors comply with it.

The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed its order recently in the PIL. The petitioner’s counsel, M Venkat Ram Reddy, submitted that the Indian Medical Council clearly states that any doctor violating Clause 1.5 would face disciplinary action by the concerned authority of the MCI. 

The Directors of Medical Education and Health Sciences should forthwith act upon the letter written by the MCI in 2017, asking them to publicise the said clause in the interest of the people. Failure to implement the said provision would give people scope to buy wrong medicines. Additionally, physicians’ writing style confuses pharmacists, who end up giving wrong medicines to patients. The bench impleaded IMA a respondent and posted the matter to June 24.

Genuine problem The PIL — filed by 
P Ramana Reddy, a retired government teacher from Nalgonda district — noted that as per Clause 1.5 of the Indian Medical Council Regulations, every doctor should prescribe drugs with generic names and and ensure their rational use

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp