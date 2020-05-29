Migrant crisis: Uttam slams TS, Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday alleged that both the Centre and the Telangana government failed to provide food, shelter and security to migrant workers and the poor during the Covid-imposed lockdown.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan here, Uttam said the State government is not conducting sufficient Covid-19 tests and that Telangana ranked the lowest in the entire country on this front. He said the Congress’ nationwide online campaign, ‘Speak Up India’, received tremendous response from its cadre, especially from those in Telangana. Over 1.5 lakh party leaders and workers from the State went live on social media platforms. “We demanded the Centre to provide cash assistance of `10,000 to all poor families and `7,500 per month for six months. We urged it to ensure safe and free travel to migrant workers without any further delay,” he said.