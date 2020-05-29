Years on, open borewells continue to claim lives

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The borewell mishap in Medak district, which claimed the life of a toddler on Thursday, brings back chilling memories of similar incidents that occurred over last few years. Back in June 2017, the body of an 18-month girl was flushed out from a borewell after a 60-hour-long rescue operation at Chevella. The police had then registered a case against the owner of the land where the well was located. A chargesheet was also filed. However, the three-year-old case is still pending trial.

The toddler Chinnari had fallen into the abandoned borewell, which was 40-feet deep, while she was playing with her sister on a field. After a joint operation by the NDRF and ONGC teams fell through, the rescuers used the technique of flushing out contents from the well using water at high pressure. The girl’s clothes and her body parts were flushed out.

Chevella police then registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the land owner Ch Malla Reddy. It was likely to be taken up for trial this year, but it has been further delayed due to the lockdown.

That being said, another borewell mishap at Pulkal in Sangareddy district in November 2015 ended in the conviction of the land owner, who was accused of negligence.

A three-year-old boy Bairu Rakesh, who was playing near the well, fell into it and died. A case was registered against land owner Kummari Ramulu for leaving the borewell open. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to five-year jail and a fine of `10,000 in August, 2017.