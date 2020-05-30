CV Anand is ED of NTPC’s south region

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CV Anand has been posted as the Regional Executive Director of NTPC Ltd’s southern region headquarters in Hyderabad on Friday. Prior to this, Anand was the Regional Executive Director of NTPC’s Western Region-I in Mumbai and held the additional charge as Regional Executive Director of the southern region.

A mechanical engineering graduate from Sri Venkateshwara University, Tirupathi, he joined the NTPC as an executive engineer trainee in 1983. In his 36-year career, he made enormous contributions to improve the operation, maintenance and commissioning systems of NTPC’s power plants and the commercial aspects of the business.

He held senior positions at the NTPC, including General Manager (Commercial) at NTPC Corporate Centre in New Delhi, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of NTECL-Vallur (a 1,500-MW joint venture thermal power plant of NTPC and TNGEDCO near Chennai) and Executive Director (Operation Services) at EOC NOIDA.

He also worked in the operations and maintenance departments of the power stations at Ramagundam in Telangana, Rihand in Uttar Pradesh, Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh and Talcher Kaniha in Orisssa. Anand served at the Commercial Department at the Corporate Centre in New Delhi in various capacities.