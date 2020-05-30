STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC not pleased with public taking up disinfection ops

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is considering taking action against those who undertake disinfectant drives privately, without the knowledge of the civic body.

GHMC Disaster Response Force workers spray disinfectant at Baghlingampalli in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is considering taking action against those who undertake disinfectant drives privately, without the knowledge of the civic body.
Of late, the GHMC has been receiving several complaints of people taking up disinfectant drives without informing it, especially in the Old City.

Speaking to Express, a senior GHMC official said, “Strict orders have been given to the concerned deputy commissioners and the Entomology Department on how to deal with people sanitising their locality. The police too have been informed of the matter. They will take necessary action.” Speaking about why the public should not be taking up sanitation drives privately, an entomologist in the GHMC said, “When we take up sanitisation drives, we follow certain procedures.

The disinfectant solution is produced methodically, based on mixture guidelines.” “When people take up such drives without the knowledge of the GHMC, they may mishandle the chemicals, and in turn, set off an allergy reaction in themselves or others,” the official added.

