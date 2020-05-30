Telangana plans big to turn Kamareddy into food-processing hub

MVK Sastry By

KAMAREDDY: The Telangana government has proposed to establish a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for food processing units in Kamareddy district to kick-start industrial activity in the region. The government plans to encourage industrialists to set up rice and oil mills, among other food processing units, at the SEZ.

For this, the officials of the district administration, including mandal tahsildars and revenue officers, have started to search for a 1,000-acre space, which has easy access to all facilities such as transportation and water supply.

Apart from some privately-run solar power generation units and two sugar factories in the Kamareddy division, the district does not have too many industries. Strategically located near the Telangana capital of Hyderabad, the district has national highways and railway connectivity.

Also, most of Kamareddy district is an upland area, except for Banswada, and all the farmers cultivate dry crops. The government decided to provide Godavari water to the upland areas through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation packages.

Keeping all this in mind, the government wants to focus on the industrial development of the district. For starters, the proposed SEZ would address farmers’ issues and unemployment problems. The Centre, too, has been encouraging the establishment of food processing units in the region.

