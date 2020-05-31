STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in Telangana surged post lockdown relaxation, be cautious

Citizens would have to ensure their own safety with the relaxation of lockdown norms and remain cautious, two senior Health Department officials told the media on Saturday.   

Published: 31st May 2020 08:38 AM

Director of Public Health Telangana G Srinivasa Rao address in during the press meet on COVID_19 at Command Control Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Director of Public Health Telangana G Srinivasa Rao address in during the press meet on COVID_19 at Command Control Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens would have to ensure their own safety with the relaxation of lockdown norms and remain cautious, two senior Health Department officials told the media on Saturday. The idea behind the message is clear if one looks at the numbers. A total of 1,082 people from 608 families were tested positive for Covid in the lockdown period between March 2 and May 3, when the guidelines was strict. However, 1,005 were affected by the disease, during a period of just 26 days between May 4 and May 30, when the lockdown norms were easing. 

The officials were Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao and Director of Medical Education, Dr Ramesh Reddy. They said that a surge in number of Covid-19 cases can be expected in the coming days as the movement of public increases and migrant labourers start to return to the State, mostly from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. As per official estimates, the State has received around 1.5 lakh migrants since restriction on interstate movement was lifted.

Dr Reddy said the State is prepared to tackle the rise in number of cases. He said that in all Covid-19 cases, providing simple oxygen supply is enough and ventilators are required in only a small number of cases. He said that 1,500 oxygen lines are presently available in the Gandhi Hospital whereas in the newly-established TIMS, 700-800 lines are ready.

He said this facility is also being extended to district and area hospitals as well. While the State is facing allegations of conducting less number of tests, he said that the government is following ICMR guidelines and has tested more than 30,000 samples till now.  The Health Department said that only a small percentage of SARI patients (2%-3%) tested positive for Covid-19 in the State. It has also been conducting mortality surveillance and observed a decline of around 30 per cent in deaths in the last three months, as compared to usual figures. 

