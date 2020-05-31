Over 1,000 TS natives return home from Mumbai

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/JAGTIAL/NIZAMABAD: Over 1,000 people from erstwhile Karimnagar district and Nizamabad who were stranded in Mumbai due to the lockdown boarded Shramik trains and finally reached their hometowns on Saturday. The passengers, including many women and children, boarded the special trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Friday. State officials from the Revenue, Health and Police department thermal-screened the passengers at Karimnagar, Jagtial and Nizamabad railway stations.

They were instructed to follow strict home quarantine, with officials stating that health workers would visit and monitor their health everyday. Around 825 persons arrived at Jagtial railway station and 44 persons at Karimnagar. Karimnagar Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal, who reached railway station to monitor the situation, stated that even though they were informed that around 382 persons would board the train for the district, only 44 arrived.

All those who arrived were screened, and no one seemed sick, he added. The passengers were sent home in three special buses and were provided with food pockets and water bottles. They were also stamped with the home quarantine mark.

At Nizamabad station, activists provided the 225 passengers who alighted with drinking water, food packets and fruits. Nizamabad DMHO M Sudharshanam has said that ASHA workers would regularly visit the passenger’s houses and conduct health check-ups. Three special trains were also allotted for Karimnagar to send migrant workers from Odisha working at a brick kiln back to their hometowns within two days. Over 2,100 workers have been identified to be sent home, said the Additional Collector.