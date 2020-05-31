PG students from OMC test positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic has gripped post-graduate (PG) students of Osmania Medical College (OMC) as three of them tested positive on Saturday. While one of them was a first-year PG student from gynaecology, who had been working at the Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj, the others were final-year PG students from general surgery and orthopedic specialties.

The orthopedic PG student had been home for two months and had visited the campus recently for signatures from the HoD. In all, nearly 40 primary and secondary contacts of each of them have been traced.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy, informed that a worker at the college’s hostel mess has also tested positive for Covid-19. The mess has now been shut and the students are being provided food from the college canteen.

“We will decide on the hostel’s closure by Monday. As of now, the guidelines do not call for the shutting of the hostel. However, a decision will be taken soon. The exams are scheduled as per the MCI orders before June 30,” said Dr Shashikala, Principal of Osmania Medical College.