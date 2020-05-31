STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Six Telangana policemen suspended for fuel racket

Senior officials of the Rachakonda Commissionerate confirmed the suspension, but did not divulge their names.

Published: 31st May 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An inspector and five constables working with the Rachakonda police were placed under suspension after they were found to have worked in connivance with gangs that were involved in fuel pilferage, operating in Medipally area. Senior officials of the Rachakonda Commissionerate confirmed the suspension, but did not divulge their names.

According to sources, on May 18, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda nabbed a seven-member gang involved in fuel pilferage. While questioning, they revealed the names of the police and stated that they were hand in glove with them.

Accordingly, an inquiry was ordered which revealed that an inspector and a constable working with the SOT, another from the Special Branch and three constables from Medipally police station were involved in the crime. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat issued suspension orders on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rachakonda police Telangana police fuel racket
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp