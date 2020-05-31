Six Telangana policemen suspended for fuel racket

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An inspector and five constables working with the Rachakonda police were placed under suspension after they were found to have worked in connivance with gangs that were involved in fuel pilferage, operating in Medipally area. Senior officials of the Rachakonda Commissionerate confirmed the suspension, but did not divulge their names.

According to sources, on May 18, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda nabbed a seven-member gang involved in fuel pilferage. While questioning, they revealed the names of the police and stated that they were hand in glove with them.

Accordingly, an inquiry was ordered which revealed that an inspector and a constable working with the SOT, another from the Special Branch and three constables from Medipally police station were involved in the crime. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat issued suspension orders on Friday.