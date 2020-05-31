Telangana High Court directs State to respond to PIL about illegal pharma factories

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the State to respond to a PIL seeking closure of close to 2,000 allegedly unauthorised pharmaceutical industries in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medak districts. In his PIL, city advocate Ch Ravinder complained that the authorities were not taking any action against unauthorised industries.

These industries are running with an active support from government officials, particularly of the Pollution Control Board (PCB), he stated. Some of them are functioning even in residential areas without any permission, he pointed out. The industries are letting out pollutants and effluents in nalas, drains and open spaces, leading to several health hazards, the PIl stated. He stated that there are more than 5,000 pharma and chemical industries situated in Hyderabad limits, Ranga Reddy and Medak districts.

Out of them, nearly 2,000 industries are functioning without any permission from the PCB and other departments concerned. They are also allegedly manufacturing prohibited medicines and drugs. He urged the Chief Justice to direct the Telangana government and its PCB to take immediate steps to close down all the unauthorised chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

He also wanted the State to conduct regular monitoring and prosecute the erring persons. When the matter came up for hearing on Saturday, a bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued notices to the respondents. These included the State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries to Industries, and others concerned. The bench posted the matter to June 8 for further hearing.