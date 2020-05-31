STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court directs State to respond to PIL about illegal pharma factories

These industries are running with an active support from government officials, particularly of the Pollution Control Board (PCB), he stated.

Published: 31st May 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the State to respond to a PIL seeking closure of close to 2,000 allegedly unauthorised pharmaceutical industries in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medak districts. In his PIL, city advocate Ch Ravinder complained that the authorities were not taking any action against unauthorised industries.

These industries are running with an active support from government officials, particularly of the Pollution Control Board (PCB), he stated. Some of them are functioning even in residential areas without any permission, he pointed out. The industries are letting out pollutants and effluents in nalas, drains and open spaces, leading to several health hazards, the PIl stated. He stated that there are more than 5,000 pharma and chemical industries situated in Hyderabad limits, Ranga Reddy and Medak districts.

Out of them, nearly 2,000 industries are functioning without any permission from the PCB and other departments concerned. They are also allegedly manufacturing prohibited medicines and drugs. He urged the Chief Justice to direct the Telangana government and its PCB to take immediate steps to close down all the unauthorised chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

He also wanted the State to conduct regular monitoring and prosecute the erring persons. When the matter came up for hearing on Saturday, a bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued notices to the respondents. These included the State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries to Industries, and others concerned. The bench posted the matter to June 8 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp