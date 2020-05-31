STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttam wants CM to fulfil old vows

Questioning if the Kaleshwaram waters are supplied to even a single acre, he said KCR took up the project only for huge commissions.

Published: 31st May 2020 07:50 AM

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao first fulfil the old promises he made to farmers before giving them his ‘surprise gift’ which he announced while inaugurating the Kondapochamma Sagar project. 

He asked KCR to waive crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh and pay the Rythu Bandhu assistance to all farmers without imposing any conditions. During a video conference with party ZPTCs at Gandhi Bhavan here, Uttam alleged that KCR is showing the crops cultivated under the Sri Ram Sagar Project as that grown under the Kaleshwaram project.

Questioning if the Kaleshwaram waters are supplied to even a single acre, he said KCR took up the project only for huge commissions. The MP asked him to withdraw the new agricultural policy as it is dictatorial and does not guarantee protection to farmers’ investments. He alleged that no assistance was provided to the families of over 4,500 farmers who committed suicide since 2014 and ryots never got any compensation for crop loss. 

