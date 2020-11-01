STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

1,445 new Covid cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,445 Covid-19 cases on Friday and six deaths, taking the tally to 2,38,632 and toll to 1,336.

Published: 01st November 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Healthcare staff collects nasal swabs for Covid-19. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/ BENGALURU/VIJAYAWADA : Telangana recorded 1,445 Covid-19 cases on Friday and six deaths, taking the tally to 2,38,632 and toll to 1,336. The State tested 41,243 samples on Saturday.  The State now has 18,049 active cases of which 2,970 are hospitalised.  GHMC reported 286 cases, followed by Medchal (122) and Rangareddy (107). However, the cause of worry appears to be Nalgonda and Bhadradri Kothugudem where 102 and 90 cases were detected. Meanwhile, 1486 patients were discharged on the day.

7,983 new cases in Kerala        
Kerala reported 7,983 Covid cases on Saturday, pushing the total to 4,20,166, and active cases to 91,190. In the last 24 hours, 59,999 samples had been tested. The death toll mounted to 1,484 with the addition of 27 more fatalities.With 7,330 people recovering, as many as 3,40,324 people have got cured of the disease.

K’taka sees 3K infections
Karnataka on Saturday reported 3,014 Covid cases and 28 deaths, taking the tally and toll in the State to 8,23,412 and 11,168 respectively, the health department said. According to the health bulletin, the total infections comprise 7,57,208 discharges cumulatively including 7,468 on Saturday and 55,017 total active cases including 956 in the ICU.

AP’s tally at 8.23L 
With 3,708 patients recovering on Saturday, active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have come under 25,000. Meanwhile, the tally rose to 8.23 lakh as 2,783 new casess were reported. Meanwhile, 14 deaths in the 24 hours took the toll to 6,690.

2,511 new cases in TN
Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 2,511 fresh Covid cases, pushing the tally to 7,24,522 while 31 deaths took the toll to 11,122. A total of 3,848 recoveries took the tally to 6,91,236. Active cases in the State stood at 22,164.

The State government on Saturday announced that students from Class 9, colleges, and research institutions can return to regular classes from November 16, while adhering to Standard Operating Procedures. Similarly, cinema halls have been allowed to resume with just 50 per cent capacity.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp