1,445 new Covid cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/ BENGALURU/VIJAYAWADA : Telangana recorded 1,445 Covid-19 cases on Friday and six deaths, taking the tally to 2,38,632 and toll to 1,336. The State tested 41,243 samples on Saturday. The State now has 18,049 active cases of which 2,970 are hospitalised. GHMC reported 286 cases, followed by Medchal (122) and Rangareddy (107). However, the cause of worry appears to be Nalgonda and Bhadradri Kothugudem where 102 and 90 cases were detected. Meanwhile, 1486 patients were discharged on the day.

7,983 new cases in Kerala

Kerala reported 7,983 Covid cases on Saturday, pushing the total to 4,20,166, and active cases to 91,190. In the last 24 hours, 59,999 samples had been tested. The death toll mounted to 1,484 with the addition of 27 more fatalities.With 7,330 people recovering, as many as 3,40,324 people have got cured of the disease.

K’taka sees 3K infections

Karnataka on Saturday reported 3,014 Covid cases and 28 deaths, taking the tally and toll in the State to 8,23,412 and 11,168 respectively, the health department said. According to the health bulletin, the total infections comprise 7,57,208 discharges cumulatively including 7,468 on Saturday and 55,017 total active cases including 956 in the ICU.

AP’s tally at 8.23L

With 3,708 patients recovering on Saturday, active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have come under 25,000. Meanwhile, the tally rose to 8.23 lakh as 2,783 new casess were reported. Meanwhile, 14 deaths in the 24 hours took the toll to 6,690.

2,511 new cases in TN

Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 2,511 fresh Covid cases, pushing the tally to 7,24,522 while 31 deaths took the toll to 11,122. A total of 3,848 recoveries took the tally to 6,91,236. Active cases in the State stood at 22,164.

The State government on Saturday announced that students from Class 9, colleges, and research institutions can return to regular classes from November 16, while adhering to Standard Operating Procedures. Similarly, cinema halls have been allowed to resume with just 50 per cent capacity.