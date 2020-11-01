Dubbaka will prosper only under TRS: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao told Dubbaka voters that development would be possible only if the ruling party wins since the TRS-led government will be in power for the next three years. On Saturday, as part of the byelection campaign, he addressed election rallies in various areas including Narsingi village of Chegunta mandal and Rampur village of Thoguta mandal.

According to the CAG report, Telangana has given `30,423 crore as Aasara pensions in the State while the Centre has given only `1,147 crore, he said.Harish equated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s generosity with that of the sea while what the Centre gave was mere “crow droppings”, he said.

Harish said the State government was yet to get dues of `11,180 crore from the Central government.

While the TRS had fought for a separate Telangana, the BJP had deceived people with Kakinada Resolution. People attended the meeting in large numbers and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy was also present during the campaigning.