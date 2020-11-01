Helplines set up to help paddy farmers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of arrangements for procurement of paddy, the Civil Supplies Department has established a toll-free number for farmers to report on irregularities and difficulties in procuring. The toll-free numbers will function from 8 am to 8 pm. Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar said farmers can reach them through the toll-free numbers 1967, 180042500333 and 18004254614.