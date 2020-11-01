Mohan Bhagwat says people need training for self-employment in Covid era

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stated the need to counsel and upskill people in the Covid-19 era to help them in self-employment.In his valedictory address for the two-day Dakshina Madhya Kshetriya meetings here on Saturday, Bhagwat exhorted RSS office bearers to address the challenges of the special situation posed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that in addition to expanding shakhas, swayamsevaks should also special focus on weekly family meetings where issues related to social and environment should be discussed. A total of 37 State executive RSS office bearers participated from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the meeting.

During the two days, the service activities during the lockdown run by the Sangh were discussed. Deliberations were held regarding restarting shakhas duly following the Covid-19 protocols. Office bearers would also be re-starting their tours albeit keeping the special situation in view.