Rajasekhar’s condition is stable, confirms hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor, Dr V Rajasekhar, who had developed complications after being infected by Covid-19, is currently recovering in a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable. A health bulletin about his condition was released on Saturday by the Citi Neuro Centre where he is getting treated.

It said that he is currently recovering from the illness and is on high-flow oxygen. His clinical condition is stable and he is responding to the treatment. The hospital is closely monitoring his health condition. Earlier, his actress wife Jeevitha, who had also tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged. Rajasekhar was last seen in action thriller Kalki, released in 2019.