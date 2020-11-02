STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS continues attack on BJP govt at Centre, says public distancing themselves from it

Admitting several BJP leaders into TRS at the Telangana Bhavan on Monday, KT Rama Rao said because of the unilateral decisions of the BJP, even its allies had left the government.

Published: 02nd November 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 02:19 PM

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao speaks to the media on the BJP’s conspiracy to provoke the police to use force, at the TRS office in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing the party's attack on the BJP government at the Centre, TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said all sections of society were distancing themselves from the BJP due to its lopsided policies.

Admitting several BJP leaders into TRS at the Telangana Bhavan on Monday, ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Rama Rao said that because of the unilateral decisions of the BJP, even its allies had left the government.

Alleging that some parties were trying to disturb communal harmony in Hyderabad, Rama Rao said that the TRS never does politics in the name of religion or caste.

"As a Hindu, Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao performed a big yagam. At the same time, he always respects the faiths of people of other religions. People of different religions can practise their customs, but they should not insult people of other religions," the TRS working president said.

Indirectly attacking the BJP, Rama Rao alleged that some people were trying to disturb the communal harmony in the city and wanted the people to keep a watch on such forces. He recalled that in the last six years of TRS rule, there was not a single incident of communal tension in the city.

The TRS working president alleged that the BJP government did not provide sufficient funds to the state government. The total tax revenue taken by the central government from Telangana was Rs 2.72 lakh crore in the last six years. In turn, the state received just Rs 1.29 lakh crore from the Centre, he added.

The BJP which promised to bring back black money stashed abroad failed in that endeavour. Instead, it brought black Acts like the Farm Act, Rama Rao alleged. With these Acts, the farmers too are distancing themselves from the BJP, he said.

BJP former state spokesperson R Sridhar Reddy and others joined the TRS on Monday.

