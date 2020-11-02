Youth killed over illicit affair in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 24-year-old youth was brutally murdered in a house in Aryanagar area on Saturday night under Fourth Town police station limits in Nizamabad. The police suspect that an illicit relationship with a woman cost him his life.

According to Fourth Town police station Sub Inspector (SI), the deceased is M Raju, 24, a plumber from Chandarababu Colony. For the past few years, he had been in an illicit relationship with a woman named Savitha, who resided in the locality and was married to Umakanth, a driver.

On Saturday night, when Raju was with Savitha at her house, Umakanth happened to see them together from outside. He got angry, threw chilly powder into Raju’s eyes and hit him with an iron rod on his head. As a result of the blow, Raju died on the spot. Umakanth and Savitha fled from the place.

The police reached the crime scene and shifted Raju’s body to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for a postmortem examination. A case was registered, and the police said the accused would soon be arrested.