BJP cadre across Telangana stage silent protests against KT Rama Rao's allegations

The saffron party stated that Rama Rao's allegations were merely an act of mudslinging, and were brought on by fear  of fear of losing the election.

Published: 03rd November 2020

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In protest against TRS working president KT Rama Rao's allegation that the saffron party hatched a conspiracy to incite violence in Hyderabad ahead of the Dubbaka bypoll, BJP cadres took to streets observing Mouna Deeksha (silent protests) across the State on Monday.

In Hyderabad, several BJP leaders were put under house arrest. The police also made preventive arrests of many BJP workers in the districts from Sunday night under the suspicion that they would travel to Hyderabad. In order to prevent any untoward incidents, police were also deployed at Pragathi Bhawan.

The BJP, however, stated that Rama Rao's allegations were merely an act of mudslinging, and were brought on by fear  of fear of losing the election. Condemning the house arrests and preventive detentions, MLC Ramachandra Rao said, "There were no such protests today (Sunday), and there is no need to put us on house arrest. Even if we stage a protest, they can arrest us there. The State government is tring to recreate the 'Emergency' times by stamping on our rights." The party also alleged that their candidate for the Dubbaka bypoll, Raghunandhan Rao, was being harassed by the TRS.  

TRS leaders distributing money from a hotel: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

After a scuffle broke out in a hotel at Siddipet, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that non-local TRS leaders were distributing money from the hotel, where they were staying by violating the model code of conduct. He appealed to the Election Commission to intervene and ensure a free and fair election. "Is the police machinery in the State in deep slumber while TRS MLAs and MPs are distributing money," he asked.

Surprise waiting for Harish Rao, KCR to hand over CM post to son: Vijayashanti

Congress leader and former MP Vijayashanti on Monday stated that a huge surprise was waiting for Harish Rao, who had been working tirelessly for TRS' win in the Dubbaka by-election, as TRS supremo K Chandharsekhar Rao would hand over the Chief Minister post to his son KT Rama Rao after the GHMC elections. In a series of tweets, Vijayashanti said that speculations were rife among TRS circles of the CM  laying the groundwork for the same

