Dubbaka bypoll: Congress asks EC to disqualify BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC on Monday appealed to the Election Commission of India to disqualify BJP candidate for Dubbaka by-election Raghunandan Rao as his close relative was caught by the police while transporting Rs 1 crore - allegedly to Dubbaka constituency - to influence voters.

The Congress alleged that money belonging to the BJP candidate was caught on three occasions - Rs 1 crore on Sunday, Rs 40 lakh on October 6, and Rs 18.67 lakh on October 26. They further stated that the ruling TRS party and the BJP were trying to win the election by distributing cash and liquor to the people, despite the appointment of general and police observers.

To stop voters from being influenced, the party requested more restrictions on movement and inspection of all vehicles.