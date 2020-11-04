Bangaru Telangana only for KCR and kin, says Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chief Minister of Telangana is deceiving the people in the name of ‘Bangaru Telangana’, said AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore. While speaking at a signature campaign organised against the Farmers Acts at Mahbubnagar on Tuesday, he said, ‘Bangaru Telangana’ was only for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members.

Manickam Tagore said, “While Modi’s government is trying to safeguard the properties of Ambani and Adani, in Telangana Rao cares only about his son, daughter, and sons-in-law. With the Farmers Acts, the Central government is trying to convert the farmers into coolies.” He challenged the Chief Minister to take up a resolution in the State Assembly if he was pro-farmer.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka started a campaign in Ramakrishnapuram of Madhira constituency. He said that farmers would suffer huge losses due to “anti-farmers” policies of the BJP-led government at Centre. “No farmer will benefit from the Acts that BJP has brought. We will bring it to the notice of Governor and President that the farmers are opposing the newly enacted Acts,” he added.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Damodara Raja Narsimha in Siddipet, Jagga Reddy in Medak, V Hanumantha Rao in Badradri Kothagudem, Ponnam Prabhakar in Choppadandi also conducted the signature campaign.