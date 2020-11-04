STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brrr! Telangana districts feel the winter chill

Weather experts say till November 6, most districts will see temperatures below 16 degrees Celsius. 

Published: 04th November 2020 09:20 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Temperatures are likely to drop below 14 degrees Celsius in several districts of Telangana in the next three days.  According to the predictions of Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) districts including Adilabad, Jangaon, Warangal Rural, Nirmal, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Rangareddy and Nizamabad will see a drop in temperatures in the next three days. Night temperatures remained low in several districts across the State. Almost all the districts in the State are registering a minimum temperature below 20 degrees Celsius since the last three days. 

Weather experts say till November 6, most districts will see temperatures below 16 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures in Hyderabad remain slightly below 18 degrees Celsius and are likely to drop further, according to the IMD.  A partly cloudy sky with haze is likely to envelop during early hours. Daytime temperatures meanwhile have dropped drastically across the State. 

In Hyderabad, the daytime temperature on Tuesday was 31.6 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, the minimum temperatures are likely to drop below normal, unlike last year when the temperatures were above normal.

Temperatures to drop further in next 3 days
Night temperatures remained low in several districts across the State. Almost all the districts in the State are registering a minimum temperature below 20 degrees Celsius since the last three days. Weather experts say till November 6, most districts will see temperatures below 16 degrees Celsius or even more 

