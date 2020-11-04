Fake video clip showing candidate’s ‘defection’ leaves Congress fuming

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Dubbaka citizens lined up to cast their votes on Tuesday, a news clip went viral in the Assembly constituency creating an impression of Dubbaka Congress contestant Cheruku Srinivas Reddy rejoining the ruling pink party. Srinivas Reddy and senior Congress leaders had to step in to declare that the video in circulation was fake.

The Congress said that it was a deliberate attempt to damage the prospects of its party. In the videos which were in circulation, a voice narrated that the Congress contestant had met with a close relative of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Several Congress cadre were taken by surprise and made panicky calls to check if their candidate had turned into an Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram. Soon after the video began making the rounds on WhatsApp groups, Srinivas Reddy lodged a complaint at the Thoguta police station. He said, “There were videos in circulation on social media with logos of Telugu TV channels claiming I had joined the TRS. The fear of defeat is leading the TRS and BJP to spread such false information,” the contestant fumed.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the videos in circulation through a press meet. He called on DGP M Mahender Reddy and sought action against those who created and circulated the “fake news” clip. “We suspect that Harish Rao of the TRS and Raghunandan Rao of the BJP are behind the fake video which attempts to damage the Congress’ prospects in the byelections,” Uttam said.

Uttam seeks probe

TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked the Election Commission of India to inquire into the incident saying it was a blatant misuse of social media