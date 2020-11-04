Harish slams BJP for its conspiracy theories

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his attack on the BJP, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Tuesday, slammed the saffron party leaders stating that it had been resorting to Goebbel’s propaganda throughout the Dubbaka election campaign by spreading lies, conspiracies, enticements, and riots till the last minute. Speaking to the media after the conclusion of polling, he expressed gratitude to his party workers.

Attributing the circulation of a fake video, wherein Dubbaka Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy was seen rejoining the pink party, to the BJP, Harish Rao said: “The saffron party’s false propaganda has reached its peak, and that too on the last day, by spreading a fake video that the Congress contestant is joining hands with the TRS. They even spread fake news that TRS is eyeing vote-rigging by snapping electricity from 4pm to 6pm.”

The BJP leaders also made IVR calls to the voters stating that the saffron party has won the election to confuse the people, he said. Expressing confidence that the TRS will win the election, the Finance Minister said that people have rejected the TPCC and BJP leaders, who arrived in Dubbaka with money bags. The increase in polling percentage is a testament to the good performance of TRS government, he added.

“Even amidst Covid, people turned out in huge numbers to cast their votes as they trust the TRS government. I thank all the voters who exercised their franchise, and TRS men who toiled in the election.” He appreciated the EC and police for successfully concluding the voting procedure.