JNTUH final year students in tears over zero marks

Varsity seeks Rs 1K for re-evaluation; grace marks of 0.15% of no use, say the affected 

Published: 04th November 2020 10:18 AM

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several students from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) have reported discrepancies in the engineering final year results which were released recently. 

Students, who are otherwise above average and score good marks, said that they were given zero marks despite attempting the full paper. “I was confident because I know what I wrote in the paper. Besides, I have attempted all the questions. I did not expect a zero. This is my worst nightmare,” said a student from Guru Nanak Engineering Institution who did wish not to be named. 

The university is now asking students to pay re-evaluation fee Rs 1,000/paper. Students are worried that they would lose an academic year. They might have to wait for another year to write the exam if they fail, even after revaluation. 

The university also released proceedings shortly after releasing the results saying, due to the pandemic it has decided to give students grace marks of 0.15 per cent which is not enough to pass students who have got zero marks. 

“Some students shall be falling short of a few marks to pass one or two subjects. By adding specified grace marks of 0.15 per cent (less than the eligible grace marks), these students can pass these one or two subjects and secure sufficient credits to obtain their Provisional Degree Certificate. The university gives maximum grace marks equal to 0.1 5% of the total aggregate marks of all subjects of all semesters,” the university said.  “Grace marks added by the university are peanuts. They will not make zero a 45 so that we pass the exam,” a student said. Students called upon a Tweet storm and posted their grievances with the hashtag #KTRSpeakOnStudentsIssues. 

