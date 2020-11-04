STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao aspires to make State major Life Sciences cluster

The State aims to become one of the top Life Sciences clusters in Asia and a leading one in the world by 2030, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

Published: 04th November 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao releases a report titled ‘Digital Telangana: Digital Media for Effective Citizen Engagement’ in Hyderabad on Tuesday

IT Minister KT Rama Rao releases a report titled ‘Digital Telangana: Digital Media for Effective Citizen Engagement’ in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State aims to become one of the top Life Sciences clusters in Asia and a leading one in the world by 2030, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday. A report ‘Telangana Life Sciences: Vision 2030’ was released by the State government-formed Life Sciences Advisory Committee which was established to brainstorm on ideas and identify opportunities for the State in this sector. 

Rama Rao said, “Our vision is to become one of the top Life Sciences clusters in Asia and a leading cluster in the world by 2030. The report prepared by the Life Sciences Committee will give us strategic direction in achieving this vision.”

Satish Reddy, the chairman of the Life Sciences Advisory Committee of the State government said that the committee will be working closely with the State government to achieve its vision. “The State of Telangana has the advantage of skilled manpower, strong technical capabilities and a high-quality infrastructure with a proactive government which will give it the thrust in realising the vision.” 

The report said that the current growth rate of Telangana’s Life Sciences industry, was maintained till 2030, it can lead to a 3x increase in current size. However, to realize the vision of $50 billion in cluster revenue, the sector would need to boost its current growth level of around 12 pc/annum to an average of 15 pc/annum.

The report also said that Telangana has to make its mark as a innovation hub besides being a life sciences manufacturing hub. It cited the example of China who released 19 Class 1.1 new drugs in the domestic market. 

“Likewise, Telangana could look at attracting not just manufacturing facilities, but also the R&D wings of leading pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and medical devices companies. The sector could also aim to realise the commercialisation of at least one billion-dollar molecule or drug internationally to showcase the State’s innovative prowess.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp