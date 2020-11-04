Mancherial district officials all set to procure paddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mancherial in-charge Collector Sikta Patnaik on Tuesday said that all arrangements are being made to procure paddy produced in the district. During a review meeting with the district officials and owners of rice mills, she said that paddy was cultivated in 65,478 hectares in the district, leading to production of 3.48 lakh metric tonnes.

While stating that 250 paddy procurement centres have been set up this time, she said that Grade A produce would be purchased at MSP of Rs 1,888 per quintal and Grade B at Rs 1,868 per quintal. She also said that around 26 lakh gunny bags would made available at the procurement centres.