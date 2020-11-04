Pandemic effect: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the pandemic situation, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to award grace pass marks to second-year students, who could not sit for the Intermediate examinations.

As many as, 27,251 students are likely to benefit from this decision. Apart from this, 338 students, who were caught committing malpractices this year, are also being declared as passed. The grace pass marks are for this academic year only, the board said in a release on Tuesday.

“The government of Telangana issued orders, GO No.205 dated 03.11.2020, by extending the benefit of Grace Pass Marks to those Intermediate second-year students, who paid the examination fee for the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) March 2020 and were absent due to various reasons. Students, who were exonerated by the Malpractice Scrutiny Committee, shall also be declared ‘pass’ as ‘compartmental’. It shall be a one-time measure only,” it said.To clear the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE), students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate.

Earlier this year, around 1.47 lakh Intermediate students passed with grace marks as the Intermediate-Advanced Supplementary was cancelled due to the pandemic.This year, 3,74,492 second-year students had appeared for exams and around 69.61 per cent cleared it.

Whereas for vocational courses, 37,139 candidates sat for the exams, of which 61.28 per cent have passed. The Intermediate first-year students would still have to write the Advanced Supplementary Exams to pass or to improve upon their previously attempted papers, according to the GO No.205.