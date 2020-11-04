STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Pandemic effect: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Apart from this, 338 students, who were caught committing malpractices this year, are also being declared as passed.

Published: 04th November 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the pandemic situation, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to award grace pass marks to second-year students, who could not sit for the Intermediate examinations. 

As many as, 27,251 students are likely to benefit from this decision. Apart from this, 338 students, who were caught committing malpractices this year, are also being declared as passed. The grace pass marks are for this academic year only, the board said in a release on Tuesday. 

“The government of Telangana issued orders, GO No.205 dated 03.11.2020, by extending the benefit of Grace Pass Marks to those Intermediate second-year students, who paid the examination fee for the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) March 2020 and were absent due to various reasons. Students, who were exonerated by the Malpractice Scrutiny Committee, shall also be declared ‘pass’ as ‘compartmental’. It shall be a one-time measure only,” it said.To clear the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE), students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. 

Earlier this year, around 1.47 lakh Intermediate students passed with grace marks as the Intermediate-Advanced Supplementary was cancelled due to the pandemic.This year, 3,74,492 second-year students had appeared for exams and around 69.61 per cent cleared it. 

Whereas for vocational courses, 37,139 candidates sat for the exams, of which 61.28 per cent have passed. The Intermediate first-year students would still have to write the Advanced Supplementary Exams to pass or to improve upon their previously attempted papers, according to the GO No.205. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pandemic Telangana State Board TSBIE
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp