Seven Maoist couriers held in Cherla and Mulugu 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ MULUGU: Seven Maoist couriers and sympathisers, five in Cherla of Kothagudem and two at Mullakatta in Eturunagaram of Mulugu district, were arrested by the cops on Tuesday.

In Cherla, the arrested were identified as Koram Joga, Podium Joga, Badisa Lakshma, Sodi Lakma and Korsa Suresh of Chhattisgarh. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) M Rajesh Chandra, they were arrested by the Special Party Police and CRPF personnel when they were moving suspiciously at Gandhi Statue Centre in Cherla. The arrested have been working as couriers for the Maoist Jegurugonda Area Committee members Jagadish and Nagamani for the past four years, the ASP said.

Meanwhile, Eturunagaram police arrested two Maoist couriers on Tuesday, and seized gelatin sticks, detonators and revolutionary literature from their possession.The arrested persons have been identified as B Venu and Allam Ravi. “Fascinated by the Maoist ideology, the duo began supplying gelatin sticks and detonators to Maoist leaders. They were seen wandering about suspiciously during a vehicle check at Mullakatta in Eturunagaram,” cops said.