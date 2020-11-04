Telangana records 1,536 fresh Covid cases, three deaths as tally rises in most districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/B’LURU/VIJAYAWADA/CHENNAI: Telangana recorded 1,536 Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 2,42,506 and toll to 1,351. The tally seems to be rising across a majority of the districts after the lull in testing in the festive season.

According to an analysis by the Centre for Covid Monitoring by the ASCI and FTCCI, at least 11 districts are seeing a sharp rise in cases when compared to last week. The highest rise was in Nirmal (41%), where cases increased from 83 to 117, and in Jagtiyal (37%), where cases increased from 208 to 285. The GHMC has also featured in this list after a long gap as cases increased from 1,792 in the previous week to 2,147 this week, leading to an increase of 20 per cent. The other concerning districts include Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Rajana Sircilla, Vikarabad, and Yadadri.

Kerala’s tally nears 4.5L

Kerala recorded 6,862 cases on Tuesday, taking the Covid-19 tally close to the 4.50 lakh mark. While the toll mounted to 1,559 with 26 deaths, the State saw 8,802 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 3,64,745 and active cases to 84,713. This is the second consecutive day that the recoveries have exceeded the fresh cases.

2,756 cases in Karnataka

With 2,756 fresh cases and 26 more deaths, Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally and toll reached 8,32,396 and 11,247 respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 7,140 were discharged on Tuesday taking the active cases to 40,395 and recoveries to 7,80,735.

AP’s tally touches 8.30L

Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 8.30 lakh as 2,849 fresh cases were added on Tuesday, out of which less than 22,000 cases are active. Meanwhile, 3,700 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the active cases to 21,672. The death of 15 patients took the toll to 6,734.

TN reports 2,435 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 2,435 Covid-19 positive cases and 31 deaths taking the tally to 7,31,942 and toll to 11,214 on Tuesday. After 2,707 were discharged on Tuesday, the State now has 19,201 active cases.