Woman thrashes Village Revenue Officer over error in passbook

ADILABAD: A woman farmer thrashed a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) with slippers at Tamsi mandal on Tuesday, alleging that he had reduced the extent of their lands in revenue records. J Kalavathi, a native of Vaddadi village, alleged that the total extent of her land was 2.37 acres, but the VRO had only recorded 1.1 acres in the passbook. She had appealed to him many times to rectify the mistake, but he had not done so.

As the new Dharani app portal registrations had begun, the tahsildar had organised an awareness programme regarding the same for the staff on Tuesday. The concerned VRO also attended the programme. Knowing that he would be there, Kalavathi visited the mandal office with her husband J Gangaram and thrashed the VRO with her slipper in the office.

Another farmer, Thokala Pedda Swamy from Ponnari village, also alleged that the VRO had recorded only 2 acres in the revenue records, even though he possessed 3.25 acres. Speaking to Express, Tamsi mandal tahsildar A Sandhya Rani said that they were investigating the issue. She also said that they had issued letters to farmer J Gangaram during the ‘purification’ of land records, requesting him to show the proof of the extent of land they had and that they were unable to furnish it.