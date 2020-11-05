STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
App to monitor water systems across Telangana

KLIS

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s engineering marvel, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, now has a decision support system in the form of an App. Developed by the VASSAR Labs, the App helps the Water Resources Department to use state-of-the-art technology to monitor water levels, manage pump houses, canals and reservoirs.

All the components of KLIS would be available on the decision support system. The State government had entered into an agreement with VASSAR Labs for the support system. Besides designing the App, it will also maintain the system for five years.

Services of the App were made available to Water Resources officials from Wednesday. Addressing a one-day workshop on the decision support system at Jala Soudha, WRD Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar Rao said that the App would provide real-time information on levels at reservoirs, water required for agriculture, groundwater levels, rainfall, inflows to various rivers etc.

The significance of the App is the visibility of all information in one system. Weather data and forecast will also be available on the App. Muralidhar Rao said that a similar system was in use in Andhra Pradesh. The support system would be a huge help in maintaining a massive project like KLIS, he added.

There would be one central command centre and three local command centres for the system. Project engineers would provide information on the mobile App intended for data entry and data view. Irrigation engineers of Godavari and Krishna river basins attended the meeting.

Integrated benefits
Developed by VASSAR Labs, support system will help Water Resources officials keep a watch on levels in rivers, reservoirs, assess groundwater levels and water needed for crops. Similar system being used in AP

