Congress to give 50% tickets to BCs in GHMC polls

The committee also took a decision move the High Court regarding increasing the BC quota reservation and to exert pressure on the government to do the same.

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), in its core committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhawan on Wednesday, decided to allot 50 per cent tickets to BC category candidates in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The committee also took a decision move the High Court regarding increasing the BC quota reservation and to exert pressure on the government to do the same. Congress leaders held a detailed discussion for over four hours on farmers issues, crop loss, flood relief compensation, and GHMC election strategies. It was also decided that candidates who wish to contest from the party have to pay an application fee of `5,000 for reserved category and `10,000 for non-reserved category.

The core committee also decided to organise a dharna against the spurt in attacks on women and Dalits on November 7. On November 12, there will be protests at all district headquarters against the problems faced by the farmers in the State, and a tractor rally with farmers at Khammam on November 11. The committee also decided to constitute a permanent committee to fight for farmers’ issues.

The core committee meeting was attended by AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, NS Bose Raju, Srinivasan Krishnan, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, K Jana Reddy, V Hanumanth Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, , C Vamshichand Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Jetti Kusum Kumar, and others.

‘Extend last date for Graduate MLC voter registration’
The TPCC on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to extend the last date for graduate voter registration in view of the unprecedented urban floods and Covid-19 situation in the State. Stating that a large number of people have lost important documents and certificates, in the floods, the TPCC asked for a revised schedule for preparation of electoral rolls, and last date for voter enrolments

