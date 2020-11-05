Rains hit SCCL coal production

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Due to heavy rains in October, the expected target for coal production was disrupted in the RG-1 area of SCCL in Ramagundam. About 1.90 lakh tonnes of coal production was reported, as against a target of 2.95 lakh tonnes, as per a release issued by SCCL. During October, an average rainfall of 146 mm was reported in the region, said RG-1 General Manager (GM) K Narayana. In addition, removal of overburden also dropped down. About 4.85 lakh cubic metres of overburden removal was achieved as against a target of 7 lakh cubic metres. However, production is gradually increasing again and an action plan has been formulated for coal production, he said.