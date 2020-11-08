STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coronavirus may dent Telangana revenue

Telangana ’s revenues are expected to decrease by Rs 52,750 crore this financial year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Published: 08th November 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's revenues are expected to decrease by Rs 52,750 crore this financial year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Saturday. The estimated decrease includes the State’s own revenue and cut in Central funds. Rao arrived at this conclusion after a midterm review of the 2020-21 Budget with officials of the Finance Department at Pragathi Bhavan. With this, he has decided to make certain amendments in the current year’s budget allocations. He has directed the officials to set priorities and prepare a suitable financial management plan.

No impact on welfare schemes

The estimated revenue receipts for 2020-21 were Rs 1,43,151.94 crore. But if the revenues decrease by Rs 52,750 crore, the revenue receipts would be around Rs 90,401 crore, which means only 63 per cent realisation of the revenue this year as against the Budget estimates. Nevertheless, this would not affect the government’s welfare measures.

The expenditure on Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu and charged account expenditure, such as salaries of government employees, would be met. According to sources, the government cannot take up new tasks, especially capital work. Road repairs and other construction work would be stalled in the next six months.

TS not getting its share in Central taxes

According to officials, the nontax revenue in 2020-21 till October was just Rs 33,704 crore as opposed to Rs 39,608 crore in 2019-20, i.e. Rs 6,000 crore less. At the time of presenting the Budget this year, it was estimated that the growth rate would be 15 per cent. But this has not turned out as expected. In the 2020-21 Budget, it was estimated that the tax and nontax revenue would be Rs 1,15,900 crore. But, the State is now estimating that it would get only Rs 68,781 crore. 

Thus, the shortfall in tax and non-tax revenue would be Rs 47,119 crore. Besides, Telangana has not been getting the estimated share in Central taxes. It was mentioned in the Union Budget that Telangana’s share in Central taxes is Rs 16,727 crore and the State has to receive Rs 8,363 crore from April to October. But it has received only Rs 6,339 crore, which is Rs 2,025 crore less. In this year, the State may get only Rs 11,898 crore in Central taxes, a massive cut of Rs 4,829 crore. 

Under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), Telangana has to receive Rs 9,725 crore. Of this, till October, it has to get Rs 5,673 crore but received only Rs 4,592 crore, a shortage of Rs 1,081 crore. The officials have estimated that by the end of this year, the State may get Rs 8,923 crore against Rs 9,725 crore under Centrally Sponsored Schemes. In all, the shortage in Centrally Sponsored Schemes funds would be Rs 802 crore.

TS GOVT GOT ONLY `4,592 CR FOR CSS

Under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), Telangana has to receive `9,725 crore. Of this, till October this year, it had to get `5,673 crore but the State received only `4,592 crore, a shortage of `1,081 crore. The officials have estimated that by the end of this year, the State may get `8,923 crore against `9,725 crore under CSS. In all, the shortage in the CSS funds would be `802 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID-19 K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp