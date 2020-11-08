GMR, TSRTC join hands for last mile cargo transportation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), on Saturday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to jointly promote international export and import cargo through the launch of a one-of-its-kind first mile and last mile Cargo Bus Feeder Service (BFS) that would connect GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo terminal to other parts of Telangana and neighbouring States.

GHAC is one of India’s leading and modern Air Cargo terminal providing a range of facilities to cater to various types/commodities of cargos. It specialises in handling sensitive cargos such as pharma, vaccines, perishables, aerospace, engineering and electronic goods.

It has dedicated cold rooms and processing facilities to handle temperaturecontrolled shipments upto -20 degree C. As per the MoU, TSRTC will start a first-mile pick-up and delivery service to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo terminal. It will also provide the last mile Connectivity for international import shipments landing in the Hyderabad Airport for connections to hinterland areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.