Multi-pronged strategy in farming needed: M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for multi-pronged efforts to make agriculture sustainable and profitable. He was speaking at the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of Acharya N G Ranga on Saturday. He described Acharya as a great freedom fighter, a farmers’ leader, a social reformer, and an outstanding parliamentarian. Talking about parliamentary conduct shown by Acharya Ranga, he recalled that there used to be absolute silence whenever he spoke in the Parliament. He appealed to all lawmakers to study the life of Acharya.