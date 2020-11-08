Posing as K Chandrasekhar Rao’s gunman, driver hoodwinks many

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Posing as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Personnel Security Officer (PSO), 31-year-old Nandikonda Santosh duped several people on pretext of providing jobs in the judicial department by collecting huge sums of money. Santosh, a car driver who resides in Rethibowli, was arrested and police seized a safari dress, toy pistol, fake police ID card from him.

He would introduce himself to gullible people as a Sub Inspector, working as a gunman to the Chief Minister and assure them of outsourcing jobs or attender posts in the judicial department and other government offices. Donning a safari suit, he drove rented cars which he claimed were his own. Santosh saved some random numbers on his phone as Collector’s office, CM camp office and CBI Ravindra to prove to others that he worked at the Chief Minister’s Office.

He saved one of his phone numbers, 6309575304 as Bank Gayatri Madam on Truecaller - a caller identification app. Santosh would send messages to his victims informing them that they had been selected for a bank job. He would then tell these people to call the number 6309575304 for confirmation. A year ago, he cheated Cheguri Narender of Kukatpally of `30,000 through this game plan. In Warangal too, Santosh cheated several unemployed people.