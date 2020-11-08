STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to release Waste Management Policy soon

KTR inaugurates city’s first C&D waste management plant; one more plant will be opened at Fathullaguda in Jan.

Published: 08th November 2020

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates Hyderabad’s first C&D waste managment plant at Jeedimetla on Saturda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is going to release a comprehensive Waste Management Policy soon, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. Inaugurating a Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Recycling plant at Jeedimetla built under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on Saturday, the Minister said the plant had highest capacity in South India and fifth in the country. He said that 2,000 tonnes of C&D waste was generated every day in the city. The plant has a capacity of 500 tonnes and would recycle waste material daily.

Apart from the Jeedimetla plant, one more C&D plant will be inaugurated at Fathullaguda in January, 2021. In addition to these, two more plants will be set up in East and West zones of the city shortly. To deal with the faecal sludge, Minister said that State government was setting up Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) in every municipality across the State.

Five types of wastes such as municipal solid waste (garbage), liquid waste (sewage), biological waste (animal waste), biomedical waste (generated in hospitals and nursing homes), and faecal sludge (human waste), are generated and government wants to ensure that they are disposed in a scientific manner, without impacting the health of human beings or the environment, he said.

Several Ministers call on IT Minister KT Rama
Rao on Saturday

State government will come out a with comprehensive policy called clean technology and Telangana should top in the clean technology in the country, the MAUD Minister said. Also the Waste to Energy Plant at Jawaharnagar will be inaugurated in the next few days, Minister added. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said GHMC was taking steps to recycle the waste material from all parts of the city and plans to setup the C&D plants in all four sides of the city.

MINISTERS THANK KTR FOR AMAZON DEAL

Hyderabad: Several Ministers and TRS leaders from Rangareddy district thanked Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday for attracting a huge investment to the district. The investment of `20,671 crore by Amazon Web Services would help the district as it would generate employment. Apart from Amazon, several electronic industries too are investing in the district and the face of the district would change in two years, they said. Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Koppula Eshwar, and others met Rama Rao

WASTE DISPOSAL NOW A PHONE CALL AWAY

People can call on the toll free number 18001-200-72659 for collection of construction and demolition debris at their doorstep. The waste will be collected Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) on payment of nominal tipping charges

