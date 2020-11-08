Telangana to release Waste Management Policy soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is going to release a comprehensive Waste Management Policy soon, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. Inaugurating a Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Recycling plant at Jeedimetla built under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on Saturday, the Minister said the plant had highest capacity in South India and fifth in the country. He said that 2,000 tonnes of C&D waste was generated every day in the city. The plant has a capacity of 500 tonnes and would recycle waste material daily.

Apart from the Jeedimetla plant, one more C&D plant will be inaugurated at Fathullaguda in January, 2021. In addition to these, two more plants will be set up in East and West zones of the city shortly. To deal with the faecal sludge, Minister said that State government was setting up Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) in every municipality across the State.

Five types of wastes such as municipal solid waste (garbage), liquid waste (sewage), biological waste (animal waste), biomedical waste (generated in hospitals and nursing homes), and faecal sludge (human waste), are generated and government wants to ensure that they are disposed in a scientific manner, without impacting the health of human beings or the environment, he said.

State government will come out a with comprehensive policy called clean technology and Telangana should top in the clean technology in the country, the MAUD Minister said. Also the Waste to Energy Plant at Jawaharnagar will be inaugurated in the next few days, Minister added. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said GHMC was taking steps to recycle the waste material from all parts of the city and plans to setup the C&D plants in all four sides of the city.

WASTE DISPOSAL NOW A PHONE CALL AWAY

People can call on the toll free number 18001-200-72659 for collection of construction and demolition debris at their doorstep. The waste will be collected Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) on payment of nominal tipping charges