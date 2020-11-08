STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two exit polls predict TRS victory in Dubbaka polls

The Third Vision exit poll has predicted a TRS victory, wherein the pink party would get 51.54 per cent votes, the BJP 33.36 per cent votes and the Congress 8.11 per cent votes.

Published: 08th November 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The  AARAA exit poll has predicted that TRS candidate S Sujatha would win the Dubbaka bypoll, which had witnessed high drama during the run up to the election day. However, the Mission Chanakya exit poll has predicted victory for BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao. According to the AARAA exit poll, the TRS would get 48.72 per cent votes, the BJP 44.64 per cent and the Congress 6.12 per cent. The others are likely to bag 2.52 per cent.

But the Mission Chanakya exit poll has predicted that the BJP would get 83,729 votes (51.82 per cent), followed by the TRS with 58,356 votes (35.67 per cent) and the Congress 19,194 votes (12.15 per cent). The others would get 769 votes.

The Third Vision exit poll has predicted a TRS victory, wherein the pink party would get 51.54 per cent votes, the BJP 33.36 per cent votes and the Congress 8.11 per cent votes. The Political Laboratory has predicted a BJP win and said the party would bag 47 per cent votes, the TRS 38 per cent and the Congress 13 per cent. In all, two exit polls have predicted TRS’ victory in the Dubbaka bypoll. Interestingly, all four surveys have predicted third place for the Congress.

