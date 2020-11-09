26-year-old soldier from Telangana martyred during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ryada Mahesh, 26, from Telangana's Nizamabad district, was one of the soldiers who was martyred in the encounter at Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Mahesh, from Komanpally village in Velpur mandal, joined the Army five years ago and is survived by his wife and parents.

Around 6 pm, his parents received a phone call informing them that Mahesh was injured in an encounter and taken to hospital.

A couple of hours later, around 8.30 pm, they got another call saying that he was no more. In no time, a pall of gloom descended on the tiny village of Komanpally.