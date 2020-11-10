STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bets high on slim margin for TRS ahead of Dubbaka poll result

Many contend that the TRS will not win by a huge majority, like they did in the 2018 Assembly elections, while others expect a higher vote share for the pink party this time.

Published: 10th November 2020 09:08 AM

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addresses a large crowd during a campaign rally at Dubbaka on Wednesday

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: This may be the season for cricket betting, but political party leaders, their supporters and sympathisers have found themselves something else to bet on: the Dubbaka bypoll results. While some betters are confident of a TRS victory, others are banking on a BJP win. The saffron party candidate M Raghunandan Rao had come third in the race the last two times he had contested, but with a few survey reports indicating a BJP majority, many supporters are cashing in on it.

Many contend that the TRS will not win by a huge majority, like they did in the 2018 Assembly elections, while others expect a higher vote share for the pink party this time. With the GHMC and MLC polls just around the corner, politicos believe the Dubbaka results will play a major role in shifting the tides. The BJP has campaigned extensively in Telangana, like never before.

The BJP leaders have been telling voters on how the Centre is providing financial assistance to the State for several schemes. The BJP is confident of winning the polls, and there are rumours that its leaders have placed bets ranging from `5 lakh to `10 lakh.

