STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kin cries foul in Nizam funds case, approaches Centre, Delhi HC

Khan alleged that the certificate was provided to the administrator of the estate of Nizam VII by the solicitors of Prince Mukkaram Jah.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging fraud and forgery, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, a kin of the seventh Nizam Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, has approached the Central government and the Delhi High Court claiming that an invalid certificate recognising Prince Mukarram Jah as the eighth Nizam was used in a UK High Court during the proceedings of the Nizam funds case. 

Khan, a grandson of the seventh Nizam, said that the usage of this certificate was against the Constitution of India and it played a major role in kin of the Nizam being denied a lumpsum of money in the case. He was part of the proceedings in the Nizam funds Case in the UK High Court and was claiming their inheritance as per the Shariat Law on behalf of other kin of the seventh Nizam.

The certificate in question was issued by the Central government in 1967 to Prince Mukarram Jah, recognising him as Nizam VIII. As per a statement issued, Khan said, “The said certificate of recognition was quashed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in case of Ahmedunnisa vs Union Of India. Despite the rulings of the Andhra Pradesh and Delhi High Courts and passing of the 26th Amendment Act, 1971, Prince Mukarram Jah and his family use the invalid certificate.”

Khan alleged that the certificate was provided to the administrator of the estate of Nizam VII by the solicitors of Prince Mukkaram Jah. “All parties including (his brother) Muffakhan Jah have given their consent because of which the remaining heirs of Nizam VII have suffered a huge loss,” he said. In August 2020, Khan gave a representation to the Centre seeking clarification on the certificate. After the government failed to reply for three months, he approached the Delhi Court. The court reportedly urged the government to consider Khan’s representation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Najaf Ali Khan Delhi High Court Nizam funds case
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp