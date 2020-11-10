Kin cries foul in Nizam funds case, approaches Centre, Delhi HC

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging fraud and forgery, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, a kin of the seventh Nizam Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, has approached the Central government and the Delhi High Court claiming that an invalid certificate recognising Prince Mukarram Jah as the eighth Nizam was used in a UK High Court during the proceedings of the Nizam funds case.

Khan, a grandson of the seventh Nizam, said that the usage of this certificate was against the Constitution of India and it played a major role in kin of the Nizam being denied a lumpsum of money in the case. He was part of the proceedings in the Nizam funds Case in the UK High Court and was claiming their inheritance as per the Shariat Law on behalf of other kin of the seventh Nizam.

The certificate in question was issued by the Central government in 1967 to Prince Mukarram Jah, recognising him as Nizam VIII. As per a statement issued, Khan said, “The said certificate of recognition was quashed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in case of Ahmedunnisa vs Union Of India. Despite the rulings of the Andhra Pradesh and Delhi High Courts and passing of the 26th Amendment Act, 1971, Prince Mukarram Jah and his family use the invalid certificate.”

Khan alleged that the certificate was provided to the administrator of the estate of Nizam VII by the solicitors of Prince Mukkaram Jah. “All parties including (his brother) Muffakhan Jah have given their consent because of which the remaining heirs of Nizam VII have suffered a huge loss,” he said. In August 2020, Khan gave a representation to the Centre seeking clarification on the certificate. After the government failed to reply for three months, he approached the Delhi Court. The court reportedly urged the government to consider Khan’s representation.