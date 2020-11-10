Machil encounter: Martyred Nizamabad Jawan was due home in a week

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty-six-year-old Ryada Maheshwar from Nizamabad, who served the nation as a Sepoy in the Indian Army and achieved martyrdom on Sunday in an encounter with terrorists in Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, was due to come home in a week.His ageing parents and the love of his life, Suhasini, whom he married just last year, were eagerly waiting to see him as they met Maheshwar almost a year back during last year December, when he had come home on leave. After that, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown, he could not travel home.

The family has been informed by the officials that Maheshwar’s body would reach his native village of Komanpally in Velpur mandal of Nizamabad district on Tuesday.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy consoles martyred Ryada

Maheshwar’s family at their home in Nizamabad on Monday

For Suhasini, who has also lost both of her parents, coping with the tragedy is going to prove much more difficult. She works for a private company in Hyderabad where the couple used to stay whenever Maheshwar came back on a break from his duty. Together, they would visit his native village. On Monday, she rushed to Komanpally, to be with his parents.

‘He would call regularly’

Speaking to Express, Maheshwar’s father, R Gangamallu, a small farmer, said that Mahaeshwar was sanctioned leave just a few days back and was set to come home in a week. He said, “We spoke to him just two days back on Saturday. He used to video call us whenever it was possible and when it was not, he would place a normal voice call but used to make sure that he would stay in touch with us and speak with his mom whenever possible. He would have a normal conversation with us and never tell us anything that might make us feel anxious about him.”

Gangamallu said that Maheshwar joined the Army around two years back and had also served in Assam and Chattisgarh earlier. Serving the nation as a soldier is not new in Maheshwar’s family, as his uncle had also retired after serving in the Army for long.

Vemula visits family

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited Maheshwar’s house on Monday. He consoled the martyred soldier’s parents promising them support from the Telangana government.

The ADG PI-Indian Army tweeted, “General MM Naravane #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havildar CH Praveen Kumar & Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar; offer condolences to the families.”

