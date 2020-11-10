Telangana Health Minister demands road map of COVID-19 vaccine from Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday raised the demand for information from the Central government regarding the road map of Covid-19 vaccine in India. The Minister was speaking in a video conference to review the Covid-19 control measures with the Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, in which Health Ministers of eight other states also participated.

Rajender said, “When will the vaccine come, how will it be supplied, and who will be on the priority list? It needs to be informed.” The Minister said in the meeting that Telangana was prepared to handle the situation if there was a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the State.

He said, “There is no shortage of Oxygen in the State. In all medical colleges, including private ones and district medical centres, liquid oxygen cylinders are available. Only 12-15 per cent of the infrastructure we had kept ready to deal with the pandemic, including the beds, Oxygen, ICU etc. are occupied now.”