Telangana Health Minister demands road map of COVID-19 vaccine from Centre

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday raised the demand for information from the Central government regarding the road map of Covid-19 vaccine in India.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday raised the demand for information from the Central government regarding the road map of Covid-19 vaccine in India. The Minister was speaking in a video conference to review the Covid-19 control measures with the Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, in which Health Ministers of eight other states also  participated. 

Rajender said, “When will the vaccine come, how will it be supplied, and who will be on the priority list? It needs to be informed.” The Minister said in the meeting that Telangana was prepared to handle the situation if there was a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the State.

He said, “There is no shortage of Oxygen in the State. In all medical colleges, including private ones and district medical centres, liquid oxygen cylinders are available. Only 12-15 per cent of the infrastructure we had kept ready to deal with the pandemic, including the beds, Oxygen, ICU etc. are occupied now.”

