As OP services resume at MGM, hospital faces shortage of medicines

By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: After a gap of six months, outpatient (OP) services resumed at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal. However, even though the number of consultation counters have been increased, patients and their attendants continue to wait for hours in long queues at pharmacy counters. Hospital authorities have also failed to take precautionary measures against Covid-19 or ensure proper social distancing between people on queue. Speaking to Express, MGM Hospital Superintendent, Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy, admitted that after the OP became functional, the rush increased quickly, resulting in an acute shortage of medicines.

“We have already given proposals to the concerned department to allocate sufficient medicines to MGM Hospital. We will also implement Covid-19 restrictions soon,” said Reddy. Many patients now to go to pharamacies outside to get required medicines. Many alleged that there was no security at the Covid block, and that it was impossible to say whether the people who were coming out of the block were patients or attendees.