Maoists escape after exchange of fire with police in Telangana
An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security personnel inside the Peddampet forest area in Bhupalpally district on Tuesday.
Published: 11th November 2020 10:12 AM | Last Updated: 11th November 2020 10:12 AM | A+A A-
BHUPALPALLY: An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security personnel inside the Peddampet forest area in Bhupalpally district on Tuesday. While the Maoists managed to escape, police seized a 303 rifle, seven kit bags and some essential items from the spot. Speaking to Express, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar, said: “During their regular combing operations, the security personnel found a Maoist camping site inside the forest. The Maoists managed to escape during the exchange of fire, and no causalities were r e p o r t e d d u r i n g t h e incident.”