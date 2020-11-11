Maoists escape after exchange of fire with police in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security personnel inside the Peddampet forest area in Bhupalpally district on Tuesday. While the Maoists managed to escape, police seized a 303 rifle, seven kit bags and some essential items from the spot. Speaking to Express, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar, said: “During their regular combing operations, the security personnel found a Maoist camping site inside the forest. The Maoists managed to escape during the exchange of fire, and no causalities were r e p o r t e d d u r i n g t h e incident.”